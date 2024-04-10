Events

Bucharest Sculpture Days kick off with exhibitions, workshops

10 April 2024

Bucharest Sculpture Days, an event dedicated to contemporary sculpture, returns for its fourth year with a program of exhibitions, workshops, and various other activities focused on sculpture and visual arts.

The event begins with the opening of the contemporary sculpture exhibition #syzygy, which includes works by 34 artists, presented at Senat Gallery, The Institute, and the yard of Combinatul Fondului Plastic. The exhibition, curated by pe Réka Csapó Dup, Adriana Oprea, and Horațiu Lipot, includes works by Alina Aldea, Ioan Bolborea, Traian Cherecheș, Sergiu Chihaia, Florin Codre, Mihai Coșulețu, Ștefan Radu Crețu, Călin Dan, Valentin Duicu, Réka Csapó Dup, Darie Dup, Laszló Forray, Raluca Ghideanu, Emil Cristian Ghiță, Teodor Graur, Albert Kaan, Aurora Király, Alexandru Marinete, Constantin Mîrzea, Papuc Alexandru, Cosmin Paulescu, Ana Petrovici Popescu, Sever Petrovici Popescu, Maria Pop Timaru, Alexandru Ranga, Bogdan Rață, Elena Scutaru, Marcel Scutaru, Ștefan Sergiu Siminic, George Tănase, Irina Tănase, Mihai Zgondoiu, Marian Zidaru, and Victoria Zidaru.

Alongside it, the public can discover Alexandru Ranga’s exhibition, curated by Andrei Barbu, open at Iomo Gallery.

The event program also includes a series of interactive workshops, where the public can watch and discuss art films or discover the world of pinhole photography.

A roundtable on the need to digitize heritage sites and monuments is scheduled for April 18.

Bucharest Sculpture Days takes place between April 11 and April 28 at Combinatul Fondului Plastic. More on the program here.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

