Weekend calendar: White Night of Romanian Short Film, Jessie J, Róisín Murphy, Katie Melua & José González in Timișoara, Christmas markets, exhibitions and more

The Bucharest public can see a selection of Romanian short films at a dedicated event, in addition to sampling the varied exhibition offer, while Timișoara marks the end of its European Capital of Culture program with a weekend of concerts, exhibitions, conferences, films screenings and more.

In Bucharest

White Night of Romanian Short Film

December 8

Elvire Popesco Cinema hosts the first edition of the event, which features a program of productions by Ion Popescu Gopo, Dan Pița, Cristi Puiu, Cătălin Mitulescu, and Radu Jude as well as up-and-coming directors. More details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

December 7, 8

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Christian Badea, performs a program of works by Enescu and Rachmaninoff. Eva Garet plays the cello. More details here.

Lohengrin @ the Bucharest National Opera

December 8

Daniel Magdal is Lohengrin, Iulia Isaev is Elsa von Brabant. Tiberiu Soare conducts. More here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 22

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 30 – December 26

Activities and attractions for the entire family are part of the program of the event taking place in Piața Constituției. Visitors can find here a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, traditional and international dishes, carol concerts, and various activities. More on the program here.

West Side Christmas Market

Until December 27

The Christmas market organized by Untold Universe in Drumul Taberei in Bucharest’s District 6 features diverse activities and concerts. More on the program here.

In the country

Never-ending Timișoara 2023

December 7 – December 10

The ending of Timișoara’s European Capital of Culture program is marked with a series of varied events that also include concerts from Jessie J, Róisín Murphy, Katie Melua, Delia, Emaa, and José González. The full program is available here.

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 26 – January 7

A dome of lights and the Christmas tree have been set up in front of the city’s Opera House, the Ferris wheel is in Victoriei Square, while the ice skating rink can be found in Libertății Square. As a first this year, Sf. Gheorghe Square will also have festive decorations. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 17 - January 2

Sibiu’s Grand Square hosts one of the most popular Christmas markets in the country. Season products, a corner and activities for children, and light projections are part of the program. More details here.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The fair takes place in four venues in the city, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. Among other attractions, visitors can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and take photos at the unique little houses painted by artists. More here.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 24 – December 31

Organized by Untold Universe, the market takes place in Unirii Square. Carla’s Dreams, EMAA and Speak Floyd are among the artists performing at the event this weekend. More here.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

The Council Square in Brașov hosts the event, which takes place under the theme of Fairytale December in Brașov. Various activities and events, the stalls with season items and gifts and an ice skating rink are among the things visitors can find here. More here.

Sibiu Magic Show

December 6 – December 11

Artists from Argentina, Germany, the UK, Spain and Romania are invited in this program of magic, stand-up comedy, and various workshops. More here.

