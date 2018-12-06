videoWeekend calendar: Bucharest Short Film Fest, Christmas fairs, concerts

Events:

Bucharest Short Film Festival – December 8-14, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. More details here

IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar – December 9, at Romexpo in Northern Bucharest. More info here

Christmas Concept fair – December 8-9, at Palatul Telefoanelor in Bucharest. More info here

Christmas Gifts Fair – December 7-9, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Further details here

Christmas Market – December 7, at the German Embassy in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Christmas Fair – December 6, 2018 – January 13, 2019, at Bran Castle in Brasov county. Read more about it here

Ozosep Fair – December 8-9, at Cafe Verona in Bucharest. Find out more here

Jan Blomqvist & Band – December 8, at World Trade Center, Bucharest. Find out more here

Moonlight Breakfast concert – December 8, at Expirat Club in Bucharest. More details here

Bucharest Gaming Week (Main Event) – December 8-9, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More here

Baneasa Winter Race – December 9, in Baneasa forest near Bucharest. Find more info here

British Comedy Night – December 8, at Mojo in Bucharest. More details here

Movie openings:

Robin Hood

Starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx

Mortal Engines

Starring Hugo Weaving, Robert Sheehan

