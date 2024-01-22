Webuild to begin works at most demanding segment of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

The association of Italy’s Webuild, which took over Astaldi, and Romania’s Tancrad, which is building the third lot of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway Cornetu-Tigveni – the most complex section that will include a 1.7 km long tunnel, as well as 40 meter high viaducts – has begun organising its construction site while waiting for the last building permit.

The value of the contract for the 37.4-km lot is RON 5.3 billion (over EUR 1 billion) plus VAT.

The company is finding hardly the necessary workforce and may hire from abroad.

“We employ both skilled and unskilled forces. We have also turned to emergency solutions, we are also bringing from other countries,” said Adrian Bodoc, Webuild project manager, quoted by Profit.ro.

The entire lot should be completed in the year 2028. The section is 37.40 km long and will have over 12 km of bridges, overpasses and viaducts, over 25 km of consolidation works, two road junctions and an ecoduct.

Section 3 of the Sibiu-Pitesti highway will also have the longest highway tunnel in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)