Transport

Missing highway link between Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures opens for traffic in central Romania

22 December 2023

A 15.7-km highway section of the Transylvania Highway (A3) in central Romania opened for traffic on Thursday, December 21.

This section was the last one missing from the highway linking the cities of Targu Mures and Cluj-Napoca, two important urban centers in Transylvania.

“As of today, Targu Mures will have direct highway connections with Cluj-Napoca, as well as Turda, Sebeş, Sibiu and Deva," transport minister Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

The construction of the 15.7-km section between Chetani and Campia Turzii started in November 2022, and the deadline for completion was August 2024.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Sorin Grindeanu's video on Facebook)

A 15.7-km highway section of the Transylvania Highway (A3) in central Romania opened for traffic on Thursday, December 21.

This section was the last one missing from the highway linking the cities of Targu Mures and Cluj-Napoca, two important urban centers in Transylvania.

“As of today, Targu Mures will have direct highway connections with Cluj-Napoca, as well as Turda, Sebeş, Sibiu and Deva," transport minister Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

The construction of the 15.7-km section between Chetani and Campia Turzii started in November 2022, and the deadline for completion was August 2024.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Sorin Grindeanu's video on Facebook)

Normal
 

