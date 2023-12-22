Missing highway link between Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures opens for traffic in central Romania

A 15.7-km highway section of the Transylvania Highway (A3) in central Romania opened for traffic on Thursday, December 21.

This section was the last one missing from the highway linking the cities of Targu Mures and Cluj-Napoca, two important urban centers in Transylvania.

“As of today, Targu Mures will have direct highway connections with Cluj-Napoca, as well as Turda, Sebeş, Sibiu and Deva," transport minister Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

The construction of the 15.7-km section between Chetani and Campia Turzii started in November 2022, and the deadline for completion was August 2024.

