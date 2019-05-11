RO Govt. sees weaker financial support from US for Black Sea military base

The US is likely to reduce or cut the financing for the planned expansion of the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base in Romania, on the Black Sea coast, expected to cost RON 12.7 billion (EUR 2.7 bln) over the next 20 years, Profit.ro commented pointing to a decision by the US Defence Department to shift funding to the wall that the U.S. is building on the Mexican border.

Only the construction works related to the expansion of the Mihail Kogalniceanu base are estimated to cost RON 7.4 bln (EUR 1.57 bln).

The Romanian Government on November 4 passed a document sketching the main elements of the investment project.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently prepared an official list of investment projects that will have their financing deferred with the resulting sum of USD 3.6 billion being relocated to the Mexican border wall.

Also on this list is a project of nearly USD 22 million of the US Army, to build a platform for loading and unloading ammunition and explosives at the Mihail Kogălniceanu military air base in Constanta County.

In March, Bloomberg disclosed that the Washington Administration, at the White House's indications, was outlining a system that it could in the future claim that US allied countries, such as Germany, Japan, and possibly any other state that hosts US troops on its territory, to fully pay the costs of deploying these troops, plus a 50% premium or even more for the privilege of having them in the country.

(Photo: MApN Facebook Page)

