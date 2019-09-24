Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 10:59
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Defense Ministry plans to rebuild the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base close to the Black Sea coast according to NATO standards and increase its capacity. The costs of this project are estimated at RON 12 billion (over EUR 2.5 billion) over a period of 20 years and will be covered from the state budget, according to reports by Adevarul and Profit.ro based on official documents.

The base should accommodate Romania’s fleet of F-16 fighters as well as F-35 fighters in the future. It will also accommodate Romanian and NATO troops.

Details about this investment surfaced as Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila went on a visit to the US this week. President Klaus Iohannis was also in the US recently, where he had a meeting with president Donald Trump at the White House.

The project for modernizing the Mihail Kogalniceanu base includes developing buildings with a total area of 30 hectares and platforms totaling almost 300 hectares. The buildings alone will cost some RON 7.4 billion (EUR 1.57 bln).

The new facilities will include a new runway for military plans, hangars and platforms for aircraft repair, fuel storage capacities, a firing range and administrative buildings. The base will also include a mini-city for the troops that will be stationed there, including dwellings for soldiers, clubs for officers, a supermarket, two kindergartens, two nurseries, an elementary school, two military hotels and a hospital. The base will also have a sports base with indoor pool, green areas and playgrounds, according to Adevarul.

The city will be powered by a photovoltaic park or a power plant and will have an autonomous water supply system. The base will be surrounded by a 76-kilometer fence.

Military experts estimate that the base will be able to host up to 8,000 troops, maybe even 10,000 during peak moments.

The Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Eastern Romania has been used by American troops as a transit base during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. After Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the base has been hosting rotation American and NATO troops and has been used for NATO air police missions in the Black Sea region.

The Pentagon recently postponed a USD 22 million investment at the Kogalniceanu military base in Romania as it directed USD 3.6 bln to build the wall at the US border with Mexico.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 10:59
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Defense Ministry plans to rebuild the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base close to the Black Sea coast according to NATO standards and increase its capacity. The costs of this project are estimated at RON 12 billion (over EUR 2.5 billion) over a period of 20 years and will be covered from the state budget, according to reports by Adevarul and Profit.ro based on official documents.

The base should accommodate Romania’s fleet of F-16 fighters as well as F-35 fighters in the future. It will also accommodate Romanian and NATO troops.

Details about this investment surfaced as Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila went on a visit to the US this week. President Klaus Iohannis was also in the US recently, where he had a meeting with president Donald Trump at the White House.

The project for modernizing the Mihail Kogalniceanu base includes developing buildings with a total area of 30 hectares and platforms totaling almost 300 hectares. The buildings alone will cost some RON 7.4 billion (EUR 1.57 bln).

The new facilities will include a new runway for military plans, hangars and platforms for aircraft repair, fuel storage capacities, a firing range and administrative buildings. The base will also include a mini-city for the troops that will be stationed there, including dwellings for soldiers, clubs for officers, a supermarket, two kindergartens, two nurseries, an elementary school, two military hotels and a hospital. The base will also have a sports base with indoor pool, green areas and playgrounds, according to Adevarul.

The city will be powered by a photovoltaic park or a power plant and will have an autonomous water supply system. The base will be surrounded by a 76-kilometer fence.

Military experts estimate that the base will be able to host up to 8,000 troops, maybe even 10,000 during peak moments.

The Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Eastern Romania has been used by American troops as a transit base during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. After Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the base has been hosting rotation American and NATO troops and has been used for NATO air police missions in the Black Sea region.

The Pentagon recently postponed a USD 22 million investment at the Kogalniceanu military base in Romania as it directed USD 3.6 bln to build the wall at the US border with Mexico.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40