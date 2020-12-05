RO supermarket chain pours another EUR 70 mln in two new warehouses

Belgian developer of logistics and industrial spaces WDP will build two new warehouses for Profi, one of the largest supermarket chains in Romania.

The two logistics facilities will be located in Timisoara and Craiova and will have a combined area of 115,000 sqm.

The investment budget is about EUR 70 million, announced the real estate consulting company JLL Romania, which represented Profi in this transaction.

These transactions are the biggest in the industrial market this year. Retailers are focusing on streamlining their distribution activities as much as possible by establishing hubs in the main areas of the country to address better and quicker the retail network needs.

"The two projects are part of Profi's strategy to expand Romania's operational logistics and geographical coverage in step with the network's future aggressive development," said Profi CEO Pawel Musial.

With over 1,250 stores in 571 locations and a team of more than 20,000 workers, Profi is the retail chain with the broadest geographical presence in Romania.

Investment fund Mid Europa, a leading buyout investor, focused on the growth markets of Central and Eastern Europe, controls Profi.

