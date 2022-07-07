Events

 

 

Romanian Weekend at the Wharf kicks off in Washington

08 July 2022
Romanian culture is being celebrated in Washington DC with a special event happening at the end of this week, from Saturday, July 9, to Sunday, July 10. 

The Romanian Weekend at The Wharf is part of a months-long series of celebrations dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Romania-United States Strategic Partnership has been put together by the Embassy of Romania to the United States and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, together with the Maramures County Council and The Wharf.

The event is an opportunity for people to get acquainted with Romanian culture, and features live concerts, interactive dance demonstrations, spoken word performances, traditional arts and crafts workshops, and local food and wine sampling.

The concerts will be held by a diverse group of Romanian musical artists: the Techno Witches, a rap group, brilliantly repackaging Roma culture into a modern sound, with lyrics that touch on social justice, witchcraft, technology, feminism, and love; Corina Sîrghi & the Jean Americanu’ Taraf , an all-acoustic ensemble of virtuoso musicians performing both traditional and popular urban folklore pieces; and Ana Everling Trio, an act fusing Eastern European music with Brazilian and Afro-influenced rhythms.

The Transylvania National Folk Ensemble and Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble will be creating an immersive experience through music and dance performances.

Spoken word performances by well-known Romanian-American authors Cristina A. Bejan, Domnica Radulescu, Elena Secota, and Adela Sinclair will be interspersed throughout the program.

“The Taste of Romania” tent will be offering a tasty selection of Romanian food and wines to try and buy.

And all throughout the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity of participating in various workshops such as the “Dancing at the Barn” dance workshops, “The Potter's House” pottery demonstration with master potter Daniel Leț, “Our Story Carved in Wood” wood carving demonstration with sculptor Petrică Codrea, and the “Does Tradition Fit You” interactive folk costume exhibition where visitors can try the intricate traditional costumes on themselves.

Admission is free. More information about the event is available here.

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy to the US | Facebook)

