Romania’s ruling party wants to pay pupils for every day they attend school

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) plans to give primary school pupils RON 10 (a little over EUR 2) vouchers for every day they attend school. The measure is listed as “priority” and was published on the party’s website, Edupedu.ro reported.

For the 2019 – 2020 school year the vouchers will be granted to primary school students. Beginning with the 2020 – 2021 school year, it will be extended to secondary school students.

If pupils attend all the classes they are supposed to in a month, they would be able to get RON 200 (EUR 42) the following month, Edupedu.ro calculated. If they skip 10 days of going to school, they can receive RON 100 (EUR 21).

Some 1.65 million pupils attend primary and secondary schools in the country, while 629,755 are enrolled in high schools, according to National Statistics Institute data quoted by Edupedu.ro. This adds up to over RON 3 billion (EUR 631.5 million) to be spent during a school year on the new measure.

The measure is included in PSD’s Governing Report, which also foresees the elimination of income tax for families with children who earn less than RON 2,000 (EUR 421).

(Photo: Pixabay)