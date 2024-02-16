Sports

Romania’s Constantin Popovici named high-diving athlete of 2023

16 February 2024

World Aquatics announced that the high-diving athlete of the year 2023 is Romanian Constantin Popovici, last year's world champion from Fukuoka. 

Popovici, 35, was also rewarded with a USD 10,000 check for his achievements in 2023, when he won gold at both the World Cup and the World Championships in Fukuoka.

"I am very happy with the 2023 season, and I hope for an even better 2024," he said, cited by World Aquatics

“For sure, it will go toward investment in my training,” Popovici said, referring to the money prize. “I always invest extra because it pays off.”

At this year's World Championships, Constantin Popovici finished eighth, with a total of 340.50 points, amidst an injury sustained before arriving in Doha at the last dive of the Red Bull circuit, which he won. 

As such, he competed throughout the last season, despite perforating a lung in 2022 during training after landing on his back during a dive. Despite the effort, the Romanian athlete did not manage to achieve his goals set for the ongoing World Championships in Doha. He aimed to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games in the platform event (10 meters) and to finish on the podium in high diving.

Also nominated for the title of athlete of the year 2023 were Cătălin Preda, who won silver at last year's World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) and bronze in Doha, Spaniard Carlos Gimeno, and Frenchman Gary Hunt.

In the women's category, the award was won by Rhiannan Iffland from Australia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)

1

