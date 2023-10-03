Business

Vitesco Technologies opens e-mobility testing facility in Timișoara

03 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art propulsion systems for sustainable mobility, opened a new qualification and validation laboratory in Timișoara, western Romania. More than EUR 13 million were invested in lab equipment and infrastructure.

The laboratory complements Vitesco Technologies’ engineering center and head office in Romania.

Covering approximately 3,500 sqm within the Vox Technology Park business center, the lab has over 100 test equipment and engineering teams capable of testing for over 50 projects per year.

The services offered cover reliability, electromagnetic and electrical compatibility tests. Specifically, the laboratory in Timișoara will carry out electrostatic discharge, radio frequency and high voltage, transient and electrical tests, reaction to various climatic conditions (temperature and humidity), vibration tests, impermeability for liquid and solid substances, and corrosion tests.

“Approximately 70 new hires are planned for the lab by the end of 2024, bringing opportunities for specialists and students who want to contribute to sustainable mobility,” said Cristian Mihaly, general manager at Vitesco Technologies Romania.

From 2021 to 2023, Vitesco Technologies invested in two new testing facilities in Timișoara and Iași. The investment of over EUR 20.6 million (around EUR 13.1 million in Timișoara and roughly EUR 7.5 million in Iași) consists of testing equipment and building the infrastructure of specific laboratories.

Worldwide, Vitesco Technologies has 13 laboratories.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Vitesco Technologies opens e-mobility testing facility in Timișoara

03 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art propulsion systems for sustainable mobility, opened a new qualification and validation laboratory in Timișoara, western Romania. More than EUR 13 million were invested in lab equipment and infrastructure.

The laboratory complements Vitesco Technologies’ engineering center and head office in Romania.

Covering approximately 3,500 sqm within the Vox Technology Park business center, the lab has over 100 test equipment and engineering teams capable of testing for over 50 projects per year.

The services offered cover reliability, electromagnetic and electrical compatibility tests. Specifically, the laboratory in Timișoara will carry out electrostatic discharge, radio frequency and high voltage, transient and electrical tests, reaction to various climatic conditions (temperature and humidity), vibration tests, impermeability for liquid and solid substances, and corrosion tests.

“Approximately 70 new hires are planned for the lab by the end of 2024, bringing opportunities for specialists and students who want to contribute to sustainable mobility,” said Cristian Mihaly, general manager at Vitesco Technologies Romania.

From 2021 to 2023, Vitesco Technologies invested in two new testing facilities in Timișoara and Iași. The investment of over EUR 20.6 million (around EUR 13.1 million in Timișoara and roughly EUR 7.5 million in Iași) consists of testing equipment and building the infrastructure of specific laboratories.

Worldwide, Vitesco Technologies has 13 laboratories.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline