Vitesco Technologies opens e-mobility testing facility in Timișoara

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art propulsion systems for sustainable mobility, opened a new qualification and validation laboratory in Timișoara, western Romania. More than EUR 13 million were invested in lab equipment and infrastructure.

The laboratory complements Vitesco Technologies’ engineering center and head office in Romania.

Covering approximately 3,500 sqm within the Vox Technology Park business center, the lab has over 100 test equipment and engineering teams capable of testing for over 50 projects per year.

The services offered cover reliability, electromagnetic and electrical compatibility tests. Specifically, the laboratory in Timișoara will carry out electrostatic discharge, radio frequency and high voltage, transient and electrical tests, reaction to various climatic conditions (temperature and humidity), vibration tests, impermeability for liquid and solid substances, and corrosion tests.

“Approximately 70 new hires are planned for the lab by the end of 2024, bringing opportunities for specialists and students who want to contribute to sustainable mobility,” said Cristian Mihaly, general manager at Vitesco Technologies Romania.

From 2021 to 2023, Vitesco Technologies invested in two new testing facilities in Timișoara and Iași. The investment of over EUR 20.6 million (around EUR 13.1 million in Timișoara and roughly EUR 7.5 million in Iași) consists of testing equipment and building the infrastructure of specific laboratories.

Worldwide, Vitesco Technologies has 13 laboratories.

