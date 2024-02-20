Videanu family reportedly plans new factory on Marmosim platform in Simeria

The building materials importer Adam Stone, controlled by Miorița Videanu, wants to rent from Romania's major marble and other building stone extraction company Marmosim an 18,000 sqm plot of land on the 5.1ha industrial platform in Simeria where Marmosim operates, to build a new production unit, according to Profit.ro.

The Romanian government is currently running a grant scheme aimed at helping construction materials producers develop new plants.

Adam Stone added new activities, including the extraction of ornamental stone and building stone, the manufacture of tires and rubber products, the manufacture of plastic tubes and profiles, and the manufacture of ceramic products.

"For now, it is not a mature project. They are preparatory actions. Probably in 2-3 months, it will become mature," said Adriean Videanu, the owner of Theda Mar – which includes Marmosim.

Adam Stone is the most profitable business of the Videanu family. The company reported a turnover of EUR 10.5 million and a net profit of EUR 2.7 million, with only 8 employees in 2022.

Marmosim holds exploitation licenses for 6 of the most important quarries in the country's natural rock extraction field: one marble quarry, two limestone quarries, two travertine quarries, and one andesite quarry. The most important material in the Marmosim portfolio is marble from Ruschița, Caraș-Severin county, a quarry with an extraction capacity of over 15,000 cubic meters per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)