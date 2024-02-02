Belgian ventilation systems producer begins production at new factory in Romania

Piping Logistics, a Belgian manufacturer of components for ventilation systems, will start production in a factory it is building near Timisoara, western Romania, in the first part of February.

The inauguration was initially scheduled for 2023.

"Except for this one-and-a-half-month delay, everything is fine. The intention was to start production in mid-December 2023. Now we are completing the last stages," said Tom Rouquart, general manager for Piping Logistics, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The investment allocated for this production unit amounts to EUR 2.5 million. Four employees have been recruited so far, and the goal is to reach ten this year.

