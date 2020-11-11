Romanian veterinary products distributor invests in production capacities

Vetro Solutions, a Romanian company specializing in the distribution of veterinary supplies and services, founded in 2012 by veterinarian Dumitru Fodor, will start production of medicines after a EUR 4.5 million investment. The company will partly finance the project with EU funds.

Vetro Solutions estimates a turnover of EUR 14 million for 2020, 28.4% higher than in 2019, and a 45% increase in net profit. It plans to double its revenues in the coming ten years and become the supplier of choice for veterinary cabinets, following the investments and the reinforced business strategy.

"Our business strategy includes as a priority the construction of a community of veterinarians who have access to the latest information and innovative solutions in our field," said Dumitru Fodor, founder of Vetro Solutions, quoted by Profit.ro.

The company has two divisions - Vet and Ferme. Almost three-quarters of the company's revenue is generated by products and services intended for pet owners, the remaining 30% representing products intended for livestock farm owners.

Almost half of the consumption of veterinary products distributed by Vetro is made in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. The second-biggest market is the city of Iasi.

(Photo source: Nagy-bagoly Ilona/Dreamstime.com)