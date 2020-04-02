Vestas division shifts part of production to Romania

Danish manufacturer of industrial systems Vestas Aircoil, the leading manufacturer of marine and industrial cooling products, decided to move part of the production from Lem (Denmark) to its factory in Ghimbav (central Romania, close to Brasov), in order to reduce costs.
The employees from Lem factory were informed that part of the production will be moved to Romania and that a number of positions will be eliminated - which resulted in protests, according to Profit.ro.
In Romania, Vestas Aircoil had about 160 employees and its turnover was RON 74.6 million (EUR 16 mln), in 2018.
Globally, Vestas Aircoil had sales of EUR 4.87 billion in 2018. In addition to Denmark and Romania, the company also has a production unit in China.
(Photo: Ricochet69 | Dreamstime.com)
