IKEA reportedly takes over the Vestas wind farms in Romania

Swedish furniture and home decor retailer IKEA could be the buyer of the three wind farms in Romania sold last week by Danish turbine producer Vestas, Economica.net announced quoting several sources in the energy market.

Vestas, Europe's largest producer of wind turbines, announced on Wednesday, August 28, that it has reached an agreement to sell 80% of the shares in its wind projects in Romania for EUR 136 million. Vestas owned three wind farms (Pantelimon, Pegasus and Apollo) in Eastern Romania with a total installed capacity of 160 MW.

The company didn’t release the identity of the buyer.

In the past several years, Swedish group IKEA has been concerned with purchasing energy from renewable sources, and even producing it itself. The company aims to produce all the energy it consumes from renewable sources in 2020. With this aim in mind, ten years ago, it announced total investments of EUR 1.5 billion in wind turbines and photovoltaic panels.

IKEA has two stores in Romania, both in Bucharest. The Swedish group is also one of the biggest owners of forests in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

