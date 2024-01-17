Agriculture

Vectr Holdings reaches 27,000 hectares of agricultural land in Romania following new acquisitions

17 January 2024

Vectr Holdings, a privately-owned group of companies involved in agricultural operations and machinery distribution, fitness, and real estate in Romania, announced two new acquisitions on the local market: Padova Agricultura and Contara, totaling 4500 hectares of fully irrigated land. The transaction was carried out through its subsidiary, Vectr Farm Braila. 

With these acquisitions, Vectr Holdings’ farming operations in Romania now encompass roughly 27,000 hectares of agricultural land. 

Vectr Holdings affiliate companies began agriculture activities in Romania in 2015 with 2,300 hectares under operation. In the last 3 years, it expanded the area by about 17,500 hectares. 

Padova Agricultura S.R.L., operating in Braila, has been actively involved in the production and marketing of cereals in Romania. Its diverse portfolio includes crops such as rice, corn, wheat, barley, rapeseed, sunflower, alfalfa, and soy. 

Contara S.R.L has transitioned its focus from rice cultivation to cereal production, specializing in crops like corn, wheat, and sunflower from the agricultural year 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

