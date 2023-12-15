Agriculture

Romanian central bank authorizes ROCA Agri RDF’s new financing tool for the agricultural sector

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AGRO IFN SA, the financing instrument for the agricultural sector launched by ROCA Agri RDF, the agriculture holding within ROCA Investments, has received approval from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). In the first two weeks since becoming operational, AGRO IFN SA has already extended its initial loans to support businesses in the Romanian agricultural sector, the company said.

Set up as part of ROCA Agri RDF, AGRO IFN SA uses the company's existing distribution network.

“Agriculture plays a crucial role in Romania’s economy; therefore, by diversifying the funding sources for the agricultural sector, we aim to create a positive impact and contribute to the prosperity of agricultural communities in Romania,” said Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF.

Launched on the Romanian market in July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF concluded the year 2022 with businesses exceeding EUR 156 million, doubling its exploited agricultural area to 4,000 hectares.

ROCA Agri RDF’s investors are ROCA Investments, as the majority shareholder, and Florin Deznan, founder of RDF SA. ROCA Investments invests in medium-sized entrepreneurial companies with the aim of transforming them into high-performing entities in strategically targeted sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romanian central bank authorizes ROCA Agri RDF’s new financing tool for the agricultural sector

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AGRO IFN SA, the financing instrument for the agricultural sector launched by ROCA Agri RDF, the agriculture holding within ROCA Investments, has received approval from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). In the first two weeks since becoming operational, AGRO IFN SA has already extended its initial loans to support businesses in the Romanian agricultural sector, the company said.

Set up as part of ROCA Agri RDF, AGRO IFN SA uses the company's existing distribution network.

“Agriculture plays a crucial role in Romania’s economy; therefore, by diversifying the funding sources for the agricultural sector, we aim to create a positive impact and contribute to the prosperity of agricultural communities in Romania,” said Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF.

Launched on the Romanian market in July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF concluded the year 2022 with businesses exceeding EUR 156 million, doubling its exploited agricultural area to 4,000 hectares.

ROCA Agri RDF’s investors are ROCA Investments, as the majority shareholder, and Florin Deznan, founder of RDF SA. ROCA Investments invests in medium-sized entrepreneurial companies with the aim of transforming them into high-performing entities in strategically targeted sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm