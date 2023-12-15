Romanian central bank authorizes ROCA Agri RDF’s new financing tool for the agricultural sector

AGRO IFN SA, the financing instrument for the agricultural sector launched by ROCA Agri RDF, the agriculture holding within ROCA Investments, has received approval from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). In the first two weeks since becoming operational, AGRO IFN SA has already extended its initial loans to support businesses in the Romanian agricultural sector, the company said.

Set up as part of ROCA Agri RDF, AGRO IFN SA uses the company's existing distribution network.

“Agriculture plays a crucial role in Romania’s economy; therefore, by diversifying the funding sources for the agricultural sector, we aim to create a positive impact and contribute to the prosperity of agricultural communities in Romania,” said Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF.

Launched on the Romanian market in July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF concluded the year 2022 with businesses exceeding EUR 156 million, doubling its exploited agricultural area to 4,000 hectares.

ROCA Agri RDF’s investors are ROCA Investments, as the majority shareholder, and Florin Deznan, founder of RDF SA. ROCA Investments invests in medium-sized entrepreneurial companies with the aim of transforming them into high-performing entities in strategically targeted sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)