Variety: Romania woos international film, TV productions with revamped 30% cash rebate scheme

Romania is trying to regain its status as a prominent destination for international film and television productions, after several years in which its generous financial incentive program was not in place due to budgetary constraints, according to the American publication Variety.

The cash rebate program, suspended after problems caused by payment delays and unpaid obligations to producers, was officially relaunched two years ago. According to OFIC representatives, all historical debts have since been paid, and the legislation has been almost entirely rewritten.

According to Valentin Savu, director of the Office for Film and Culture Investments (OFIC), an institution established in 2024 to reorganize and relaunch the support mechanism, Romania is going through “a very healthy moment” for the audiovisual production industry.

The new scheme provides a 30% reimbursement of eligible expenses incurred in Romania. Support can reach up to EUR 10 million for each project, while the program’s annual budget is EUR 55 million. OFIC can sign financing agreements until the end of 2026 and make payments until the end of 2028. Authorities are, however, discussing extending the program by another three years.

Savu said that the new mechanism has been simplified and fully digitalized. “What we have created is a situation in which everyone wins, both the producers and the Romanian Government. The redesigned program is sustainable and brings growth to the Romanian industry,” he told Variety. “It is one of the best moments to film in Romania,” he said.

According to OFIC estimates, since the scheme was relaunched in July 2024, around 70 film and television projects have been approved or are in the process of being approved for eligibility. Nine of them have already received their full reimbursements. Project budgets ranged from EUR 1–3 million to more than EUR 20 million.

Representatives of production companies say that the main obstacle after the cash rebate program crisis was the loss of confidence among foreign investors and producers.

Variety noted that Romania is currently also benefiting from the impact of the success achieved by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, who won his second Palme d’Or this year for the film Fjord, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

For his part, Tudor Giurgiu, director and founder of the Transilvania International Film Festival, believes that the current moment should be used to increase funding for the film sector. “Now is the perfect moment for politicians to recognize that the film fund needs more support,” Giurgiu told Variety.

According to him, producers’ organizations are lobbying the Ministry of Finance and the National Center of Cinematography for changes that would provide stronger support for the industry.

In addition to the 30% financial incentive, OFIC representatives say that Romania remains competitive due to lower production costs compared with Western Europe, the availability of technical crews, and the diversity of locations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective|Dreamstime.com)