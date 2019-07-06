Video

Romanian song of the day: Vama – Pe de rost

Romanian pop-rock band Vama, one of the most popular local bands, launched a new song called Pe de rost (By heart), in which it criticizes the school system in Romania. The video, directed by Octav Gheorghe, gathered more than 60,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Vama is a project of Romanian singer and actor Tudor Chirila, who is also the band’s lead singer. The band also includes Gelu Ionescu, Lucian Cioarga and Dan Opris. Some of its most popular songs are Perfect fara tine (Perfect without you) and Copilul care alearga catre mare (The children running to the sea).

Lyrics:

Am note mari, dar nu-mi place nimic (I have good grades but I don’t like anything)

Sunt un număr, într-un sistem (I’m a number in a system)

N-am voie să-ntreb, invat pe de rost (I’m not allowed to ask, I learn by heart)

Numai proștii întreabă, e rușinos (Only the stupid ones ask questions, it’s shamefull)

Școală, îți amintești? (School, do you remember?)

Ce mic eram, cum mi-ai promis c-ai să ma crești... (How little I was, how you promised to help me grow up…)

Școală, cum naiba vrei să cresc (School, how the hell do you want me to grow up)

Dacă e o rușine să greșesc (If it’s a shame to make mistakes)

Am 16 ani și aș vrea să dispar (I’m 16 years old and I want to disappear)

Undeva unde să pot conta (Go somewhere where I can make a difference)

Tată, dacă te sună azi, spune-le că-s plecat (Father, if they call you today, tell them I’m gone)

Azi chiulesc pentru că m-am săturat să ascult (I skip school today because I’m tired of listening)

Vreau să gândesc (I want to think)

Tată, nu-ți fie frică (Father, don’t be afraid)

Există viață după notă mică (There is life after a small grade)

Școală, cum naiba vrei să cresc (School, how the hell do you want me to grow up)

Dacă e o rușine să gândesc (IF it’s a shame to think)

Pe de rost, pe de rost, pe de rost ca un prost (By heart, by heart, by heart like a fool)

Nu mai vreau pe de rost, pe de rost, ca un prost (I don’t want to learn by heart anymore, by heart like a fool)

Deci școală, la revedere (So, goodbye school)

Ești prea departe, de visele mele (You are too far away from my dreams)

Școală, la revedere (Goodbye school)

Mă duc să învăț de la visele mele (I'm going to learn from my dreams)

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Vama)