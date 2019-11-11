Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 14:21
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
The alliance of Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS will support incumbent president Klaus Iohannis in the second round of the presidential elections, PLUS president Dacian Ciolos said in a joint press conference with Barna on Monday, November 11.

USR leader Dan Barna was only third in the first round of the presidential elections, on Sunday, November 10, with a score of 14.9%, while Iohannis was first, with 37.8%, and former prime minister Viorica Dancila (PSD) was second, with 22.3%, according to partial results.

“We have a tour 2 between Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dăncilă, it is no surprise if we say that our support goes to Klaus Iohannis. I hope we have the opportunity to clarify this support and discuss with Klaus Iohannis to ensure that the goals we support will be implemented not only by the future President, but also by the Parliament, and at a local level,” said Dacian Ciolos.

“Let us give this signal of collaboration between our project and the project of Klaus Iohannis. The vote we will give is one for the modernization of Romania,” the PLUS president added, according to Digi24.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dacian Ciolos Facebook page / Photo by: Steluta Popescu)

40