Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round

The partial results of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania confirm the exit polls that showed president Klaus Iohannis and former prime minister Viorica Dancila have qualified for the second round.

Data centralized by the Permanent Electoral Authority - AEP after the counting of almost 8.57 million votes counted from a total of 9.36 million votes cast in the country and abroad (91.5%), show Klaus Iohannis in the lead, with 3.09 million votes (36.6% of the valid votes), followed by Viorica Dancila – 2.016 million votes (23.9%). Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), is third, with 1.168 million votes (13.9%). The difference between Dancila and Barna is of 848,000 votes with 790,000 ballots left to count.

Actor Mircea Diaconu, who ran as an independent, managed to get 781,000 votes (9.26%) and Theodor Paleologu, representing the Popular Movement Party (PMP), got 475,000 votes (5.64%).

The partial results show lower scores than in the exit polls for Klaus Iohannis and Dan Barna and higher scores for Viorica Dancila and Mircea Diaconu. The final scores may be slightly higher for Iohannis and Barna and slightly lower for Dancila and Diaconu, given that most of the votes still to be counted are from the Diaspora.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Cornel Putan)