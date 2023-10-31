Untold creators to organize Christmas markets in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

Untold Universe, the creator of the famous Untold and Neversea music festivals in Romania, said it is preparing three unique experiences for this year's festive season: a Christmas market in Bucharest and two similar events in Cluj-Napoca, in the famous region of Transylvania.

In Bucharest, Untold will return to the Drumul Taberei Park in District 6 with a second edition of its West Side Christmas Market. Last year, the event was one of the most popular in the capital, attracting more than 1 million visitors.

The West Side Christmas Market is scheduled to open on November 29. The organizers promise to turn Bucharest's park into "a fairytale town" with plenty of activities, such as a skating rink, colorful carousel, a 33-meter high panoramic wheel and Santa's House, as well as traditional and international foods and a wide variety of gifts.

Meanwhile, in Cluj-Napoca, Untold Universe is preparing the Christmas Planet/Planeta Crăciun market. The event, set to open on November 24, will be held in the city's Unirii Square and will feature activities dedicated to children, young people and families, delicious seasonal products of local producers, various gifts, shows and concerts, a panoramic wheel, and the famous Santa's House.

A second winter fair will be held at the "Horia Demian" Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca beginning December 1. In addition to food and gifts from local producers, visitors will also be able to enjoy concerts, a ride in the elf train, or the 600 sqm ice rink.

(Photo source: the organizers)