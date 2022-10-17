Events

 

 

For the first time, private companies are invited to register for the Bucharest Christmas Fair

18 October 2022
The City Hall of Bucharest, through ARCUB, has launched the registration for the Christmas Fair 2022, which will take place from November 30 to December 26, 2022 in the capital’s Constitutiei Square.

For the first time, private operators can register for the fair.

"I invite all companies that want to get involved in organizing this event - which has become a tradition in the capital - to contribute to making Bucharest a favorite destination for tourists, children, and all those who enjoy the winter holidays," Nicusor Dan, Mayor of Bucharest, wrote on his Facebook page. 

"Those interested in becoming partners in this initiative can apply for the organization of the fair until October 24," the mayor added.

The application form and the rules of the fair can be accessed and downloaded here and here.

The application form as well as the documents required for registration must be filled in, signed, and submitted to the headquarters of the institution at Lipscani 86 - 90, Sector 3, Bucharest. Any requests for clarification may be sent to the e-mail address secretariat@arcub.ro until 4 pm on October 19.

Once the application phase has been completed, the proposals will be examined by a committee composed of 5 members: 3 external experts, one member appointed by the Mayor General of Bucharest, and one representative from the Culture, Education, and Tourism Department of the Municipality of Bucharest.

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)

