University of Bucharest to withdraw Doctor Honoris Causa title awarded in 1973 to Nicolae Ceaușescu

The Senate of the University of Bucharest has decided to withdraw the Doctor Honoris Causa title awarded in 1973 to former communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu, according to Cristian Preda, the former dean of the Faculty of Political Science.

According to a statement from the University of Bucharest, "the Senate of the University of Bucharest (UB) de jure decided, in the meeting on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to revalidate the decision to withdraw the honorary title of Doctor Honoris Causa (DHC) awarded by the University of Bucharest to Nicolae Ceaușescu.”

The cited source specifies that this decision validates the one from December 1989 to January 1990, which, although it could not be identified in the archive, has de facto been in effect all this time.

“Nicolae Ceaușescu was not listed, even until now, on the official list, published on the website Unibuc.ro, of the holders of the honorary Doctor Honoris Causa title of the University of Bucharest," the press release further states, cited by Digi24.

On January 26, 1973, Nicolae Ceaușescu received the Doctor Honoris Causa title from the University of Bucharest. The diploma was handed to him by the minister of education and teaching at that time, Paul Niculescu-Mizil, on the dictator's 55th birthday.

