Southern Romania: Building where dictator Ceaușescu's trial took place to be rehabilitated for exhibitions

The building of the former military unit at Târgoviște Railway Station, where the trial of former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena Ceaușescu took place, will be rehabilitated, and its interior will be dedicated to exhibitions.

The building is currently under the administration of the Dâmbovița County Council and houses the Museum of Communism. In the past, it also hosted a cavalry school.

"We signed the contract for the execution of works for the project 'Conservation, restoration, and valorization of the former Cavalry School building' to strengthen the cultural identity of Dâmbovița County. Given its remarkable history, the works will preserve the uniqueness and historical significance of the building where, among other things, the Military Unit at Târgoviște Railway Station was located, and the trial of the Ceaușescu spouses took place," the president of Dâmbovița County Council, Corneliu Ștefan, said in a Facebook post.

The walls, floors, and ceiling will be finished during the works, while the basement floor and walls will be waterproofed. The electrical and heating installations will be replaced, and exhibition spaces will be arranged in the central wing, while administrative offices, museum spaces, and research-related offices will be arranged in the wings.

"To ensure access for all individuals, a panoramic lift will be installed, providing access from the courtyard level to each public level. In the southern part of the building, a public parking lot will be set up with access from King Ferdinand Boulevard, as well as an area for parking two buses. In the courtyard of the former Cavalry School, a fountain will be installed, and the green spaces will be rearranged. Upon the completion of the works, the former Cavalry School will be able to host national and international cultural events, as well as local artistic and literary cafes," added Corneliu Ștefan.

The total value of the project is RON 22 million (EUR 4.4 million), with approximately RON 8 million (EUR 1.6 million) being non-repayable Norwegian funds. Dâmbovița County Council will provide the difference.

Nicolae Ceaușescu was born on January 26, 1918, in Scornicești. He was the last communist leader of Romania.

Ceaușescu was the country's president until 1989, when the December Revolution ended the communist regime in Romania. After the Revolution, both Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu were tried and convicted to death for mass murder after a two-hour court session.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Corneliu Stefan on Facebook)