UniCredit issues RON 480 mln of 5-year senior non-preferred bonds

UniCredit Bank launched on November 21 the second issue of senior non-preferred bonds under the medium-term notes scheme approved on December 7, 2022.

Like the first issue in December 2022, the maturity of the bonds is five years, but the fixed coupon is now 7.82% compared to 9.07% last year.

Under the MTN scheme, the bonds issued are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

UniCredit Bank increased the size of the issue of November 21 from the RON 400 million target to RON 480 million, amid robust RON 800 million demand.

Overall, UniCredit raised so far RON 968.5 million with the two issues. While the first was aimed at supporting green mortgage lending, this time, UniCredit will use the supplementary resources to contribute to the development of the capital market and provide financing to investors and improve access to financing for the bank’s customers.

(Photo source: Andersastphoto/Dreamstime.com)