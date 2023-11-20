Nuclearelectrica buys one-third of CEC Bank's euro-denominated MREL bonds

Romania's nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), controlled by the state, announced that it bought EUR 45 million more of MREL bonds denominated in euros, issued by the state-owned bank CEC, thus raising its exposure to EUR 90 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The amount exceeds 5% of the value of SNN's net assets, as well as 10% of the net turnover related to the last annual financial statement.

Nuclearelectrica's portfolio of CEC Bank bonds accounts for nearly a third of the EUR 281 million euro-denominated MREL bonds issued by the bank. The bonds have a 7.5% coupon attached.

Separately, Nuclearelectrica placed RON 285 million (EUR 57 million) in deposits at CEC Bank.

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)