UniCredit Romania to distribute 91% of last year’s profit

UniCredit Bank Romania, a subsidiary of the Italian group of the same name, has decided to distribute to its shareholders (the Italian parent group primarily) some 91% of last year’s net profit as dividends, namely about RON 584 mln (EUR 117 mln).

This proposal, inked by the management of UniCredit Bank Romania, is to be discussed by the bank's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 6, 2022, Ziarul Financiar reported.

UniCredit wants to reinvest only RON 22.9 mln to strengthen its capital base and the solvency ratio. The bank reported a net profit of RON 639 mln (EUR 128 mln) for 2021.

The Italian group UniCredit reported for 2021 a net profit of EUR 170 mln from its operations in Romania, increasing by about 81% compared to the consolidated earnings in 2020, according to the financial results announced in Milan in February.

On the Romanian banking market, at the end of 2020, UniCredit Bank ranked sixth in the top by assets, with a market share of 8.11%.

