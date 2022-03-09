Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 08:16
Business

UniCredit Romania to distribute 91% of last year’s profit

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania, a subsidiary of the Italian group of the same name, has decided to distribute to its shareholders (the Italian parent group primarily) some 91% of last year’s net profit as dividends, namely about RON 584 mln (EUR 117 mln).

This proposal, inked by the management of UniCredit Bank Romania, is to be discussed by the bank's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 6, 2022, Ziarul Financiar reported.

UniCredit wants to reinvest only RON 22.9 mln to strengthen its capital base and the solvency ratio. The bank reported a net profit of RON 639 mln (EUR 128 mln) for 2021.

The Italian group UniCredit reported for 2021 a net profit of EUR 170 mln from its operations in Romania, increasing by about 81% compared to the consolidated earnings in 2020, according to the financial results announced in Milan in February.

On the Romanian banking market, at the end of 2020, UniCredit Bank ranked sixth in the top by assets, with a market share of 8.11%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 13:23
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 08:16
Business

UniCredit Romania to distribute 91% of last year’s profit

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania, a subsidiary of the Italian group of the same name, has decided to distribute to its shareholders (the Italian parent group primarily) some 91% of last year’s net profit as dividends, namely about RON 584 mln (EUR 117 mln).

This proposal, inked by the management of UniCredit Bank Romania, is to be discussed by the bank's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 6, 2022, Ziarul Financiar reported.

UniCredit wants to reinvest only RON 22.9 mln to strengthen its capital base and the solvency ratio. The bank reported a net profit of RON 639 mln (EUR 128 mln) for 2021.

The Italian group UniCredit reported for 2021 a net profit of EUR 170 mln from its operations in Romania, increasing by about 81% compared to the consolidated earnings in 2020, according to the financial results announced in Milan in February.

On the Romanian banking market, at the end of 2020, UniCredit Bank ranked sixth in the top by assets, with a market share of 8.11%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 13:23
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further