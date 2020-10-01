Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 09:12
Social
Romania’s unemployment steady at 4% in November
10 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Romania was 4% in November 2019, at the same level as in the previous month, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on January 9 under the International Labour Bureau (ILO) methodology that measures the share of working-age population actively seeking employment.

The unemployment rate among men was 0.9 percentage points higher than that among women, namely 4.4% versus 3.5%.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15-74 estimated for November 2019 was 366,000, up from the previous month (365,000), but down from the same month of the previous year (374,000). For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.0% for November 2019 (3.5% for men and 2.4% for women).

The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group is released on quarterly basis only and it was 17.5% in the third quarter last year.

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represented 69.7% of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 09:12
Social
Romania’s unemployment steady at 4% in November
10 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Romania was 4% in November 2019, at the same level as in the previous month, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on January 9 under the International Labour Bureau (ILO) methodology that measures the share of working-age population actively seeking employment.

The unemployment rate among men was 0.9 percentage points higher than that among women, namely 4.4% versus 3.5%.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15-74 estimated for November 2019 was 366,000, up from the previous month (365,000), but down from the same month of the previous year (374,000). For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.0% for November 2019 (3.5% for men and 2.4% for women).

The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group is released on quarterly basis only and it was 17.5% in the third quarter last year.

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represented 69.7% of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe
07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40