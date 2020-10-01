Romania’s unemployment steady at 4% in November

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Romania was 4% in November 2019, at the same level as in the previous month, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on January 9 under the International Labour Bureau (ILO) methodology that measures the share of working-age population actively seeking employment.
The unemployment rate among men was 0.9 percentage points higher than that among women, namely 4.4% versus 3.5%.
The number of unemployed persons aged 15-74 estimated for November 2019 was 366,000, up from the previous month (365,000), but down from the same month of the previous year (374,000). For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.0% for November 2019 (3.5% for men and 2.4% for women).
The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group is released on quarterly basis only and it was 17.5% in the third quarter last year.
The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represented 69.7% of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2019.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
