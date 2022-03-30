Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Events

Romania’s Oradea hosts Unchain Fintech Festival in July

30 March 2022
Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania, will be the host of Unchain Fintech Festival this summer. The fintech & blockchain event is scheduled for July 13-14.

Bankers, financial institutions, regulators, startups, investors, and all other key stakeholders of the ecosystem will come together at the Unchain Fintech Festival to discuss the latest trends, create business opportunities and spark innovation in financial services.

“Together with all the relevant experts in the financial and tech industry, we will shape the business landscape in payments, loans, insurance, personal finance, e-commerce, banking, and more. Central and Eastern Europe has a great potential of being one of the key drivers in the global fintech and blockchain economic shift. Regional unicorns have offered just a glimpse into the potential of the CEE and, through Unchain Fintech Festival, we aim to grow and maximize the innovation and business capabilities of the region,” said Alexandra Pollack, Co-Founder and CEO of Unchain Fintech Festival.

The two-day festival will be split into three main events, namely Unchain Trends, Unchain Ideas, and Unchain Connections. Ticket prices start at EUR 150. Further details are available here.

According to the organizers, Unchain Fintech Festival is set to become the flagship regional event for fintech and blockchain in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

