Bucharest Tech Week holds hybrid edition in June

The sixth edition of Bucharest Tech Week, the local festival dedicated to tech lovers of all ages, will take place between June 14 and June 19 in a hybrid format, the organizers announced. The event will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Universitatii Square in downtown Bucharest and online on the MyConnector platform.

The festival promises to bring to the Romanian capital the latest gadgets and innovations in the field of tech, but also the latest digital solutions created specifically to contribute to business and work development.

Six thematic summits dedicated to professionals from various fields will be organized at the Radisson Blu Hotel between June 14 and June 17. They will focus on Innovation, HR Masters, Future Retail, Java, Software Architecture and, for the first time in Romania, the Metaverse.

Some of the speakers who have already confirmed their presence at the event are well-known tech blogger Piotr Mińkowski, Anita Lettink - Board Advisor & HR Tech Expert HRTechRadar, and Ricardo Sueiras - Principal Advocate at AWS and ISMAEL MEJIA, Senior Cloud Lawyer at Microsoft. Tickets for the Business Summits can be purchased online at Techweek.ro/business-summits.

The June 17-19 weekend will be dedicated to the largest B2C event in the local technology ecosystem, the Tech Expo, where all technology lovers can see and interact with the latest products and tech solutions presented by local and international companies. The event in Universitatii Square will feature electric and hybrid cars, electric scooters, self-balancing vehicles, fitness headphones and accessories, smart home and smart living products and systems, the latest smartphones, laptops, tablets, gadgets, robots, and drones.

There will also be a stage set up in Universitatii Square, where visitors will be able to watch panels, unboxing sessions, demonstrations and presentations on the latest news in e-Health, Smart Home, Smart Living, Smart City, robotics, gadgets and more.

Access to Tech Expo is free of charge with prior registration on the official website Techexpo.ro.

Both the Business Summits and Tech Expo events will also be available online on the MyConnector platform.

(Photo source: the organizers)