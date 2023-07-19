Society

Over 91,000 Ukrainians remained in Romania since the beginning of the war

19 July 2023

A total of 91,510 Ukrainian citizens out of over five million who entered the country since the beginning of the war have remained in Romania, according to official records.

Data cited by News.ro also shows that from February 24, 2022, until July 2023, authorities have detected almost 7,000 Ukrainians who have crossed or attempted to cross the border with Ukraine and Moldova illegally. Ukrainian citizens have been involved in 288 road accidents, committed 6,551 crimes, and have been fined 5,296 times, totaling RON 2.86 million.

Romania has operationalized 15 temporary transit centers for refugees, of which currently only 3 centers are active. The largest transit center, located in Rădăuți, Suceava county, has 40 occupied places out of a total of 364.

There are 1,437 refugee camps/centers operationalized nationwide under the coordination of local authorities/civil society, with a total accommodation capacity of 46,712 places, out of which 7,514 are occupied.

Romanian police reports that last year, on the night of November 14 to 15, two Ukrainian citizens transporting the latest generation mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches from Hungary to Ukraine in a minibus were robbed, with a total damage value of approximately USD 1.2 million. The person who organized and coordinated the robbery, according to investigators, is a 38-year-old man from Rădăuți. The case was sent to trial, with the 38-year-old man in custody, while an accomplice is under judicial control. Joint activities with Ukrainian authorities are being carried out to complete the evidence.

Moreover, on May 2, 2022, public order police officers caught three Ukrainian men red-handed immediately after they attempted to break into an apartment in a building in Bucharest's District 3.

As a whole, however, Ukrainians are not represented by those who choose to commit crimes. Roughly 6,810 Ukrainians are currently employed in Romania, according to records dating back to June 2023 cited by Digi24.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Silviu Filip)

1

