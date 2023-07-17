Education

Cluj offers free Romanian language courses for Ukrainian citizens

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cluj County Agency for Employment (AJOFM Cluj) is offering free Romanian language courses to Ukrainian citizens who are registered with the agency. 

The courses are held at the "Octavian Goga" County Library on Calea Dorobantilor, Cluj-Napoca, starting Monday, July 17.

The courses are designed to help Ukrainian citizens learn basic Romanian language skills, such as how to introduce themselves, ask for directions, and order food. The courses also cover topics such as Romanian culture and history.

This is just one of the many ways that the Romanian government is helping Ukrainian refugees who have fled their country due to the ongoing war. Other initiatives include providing free accommodation, food, and medical care.

In addition to the AJOFM Cluj courses, there are a number of other free Romanian language courses available for Ukrainian citizens in Cluj. These include courses offered by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Dopomoha organization, and the Centrul de Resurse Floarea Soarelui.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PATRIR/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Education

Cluj offers free Romanian language courses for Ukrainian citizens

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cluj County Agency for Employment (AJOFM Cluj) is offering free Romanian language courses to Ukrainian citizens who are registered with the agency. 

The courses are held at the "Octavian Goga" County Library on Calea Dorobantilor, Cluj-Napoca, starting Monday, July 17.

The courses are designed to help Ukrainian citizens learn basic Romanian language skills, such as how to introduce themselves, ask for directions, and order food. The courses also cover topics such as Romanian culture and history.

This is just one of the many ways that the Romanian government is helping Ukrainian refugees who have fled their country due to the ongoing war. Other initiatives include providing free accommodation, food, and medical care.

In addition to the AJOFM Cluj courses, there are a number of other free Romanian language courses available for Ukrainian citizens in Cluj. These include courses offered by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Dopomoha organization, and the Centrul de Resurse Floarea Soarelui.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PATRIR/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov