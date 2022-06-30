Business

Ukraine, ready to export energy to Romania at massively discounted price

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Energy producers in Ukraine have pushed up their export dates to the EU and Romania is one of the first countries to receive energy at prices over 70% lower than those currently recorded on the local market.

Before being able to export energy to its EU neighbors, Ukraine had to meet a series of preliminary technical conditions. As a result, the Ukrainian and Moldovan electricity grids were synchronized with those within the European Network of Transmission System Operators of Electricity back in March.

Energy transfers were not scheduled to take place before next year, but Ukrainian electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo has been able to meet the necessary requirements ahead of time and received permission to begin transfers.

Starting June 30, up to 100MW can be exported to Romania from Ukraine. This is expected to increase based on the stability and security of the transmission line. Romania, Slovakia and Hungary connect Ukraine to the European electricity network. A separate power line can carry around 200MW to Poland.

The interconnections are bidirectional but Ukraine is expected to be a net exporter for the foreseeable future, according to London-based ICIS publication.

The deal is mutually advantageous. Electricity prices in Ukraine are around EUR 78.50/MWh, compared to EUR 301.50/MWh on the Romanian exchange OPCOM. Buying Ukrainian energy at a discounted price will allow Romanian operators to become more competitive. On the other side, Ukrenergo will use the income from exports to recover costs and deal with the fallout of the war.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Julia Burlachenko | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Business

Ukraine, ready to export energy to Romania at massively discounted price

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Energy producers in Ukraine have pushed up their export dates to the EU and Romania is one of the first countries to receive energy at prices over 70% lower than those currently recorded on the local market.

Before being able to export energy to its EU neighbors, Ukraine had to meet a series of preliminary technical conditions. As a result, the Ukrainian and Moldovan electricity grids were synchronized with those within the European Network of Transmission System Operators of Electricity back in March.

Energy transfers were not scheduled to take place before next year, but Ukrainian electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo has been able to meet the necessary requirements ahead of time and received permission to begin transfers.

Starting June 30, up to 100MW can be exported to Romania from Ukraine. This is expected to increase based on the stability and security of the transmission line. Romania, Slovakia and Hungary connect Ukraine to the European electricity network. A separate power line can carry around 200MW to Poland.

The interconnections are bidirectional but Ukraine is expected to be a net exporter for the foreseeable future, according to London-based ICIS publication.

The deal is mutually advantageous. Electricity prices in Ukraine are around EUR 78.50/MWh, compared to EUR 301.50/MWh on the Romanian exchange OPCOM. Buying Ukrainian energy at a discounted price will allow Romanian operators to become more competitive. On the other side, Ukrenergo will use the income from exports to recover costs and deal with the fallout of the war.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Julia Burlachenko | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport