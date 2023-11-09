After grains exports, Ukraine’s diesel imports put pressure on Romania’s ports

The volumes of diesel imported by Ukraine through port terminals in Romania increased by 60% m/m to 141,000 tonnes in October after Ukraine banned the import of oil products without documents of non-Russian origin, Profit.ro reported.

The decision affected deliveries from several Bulgarian terminals and from the port of Giurgiulesti in the Republic of Moldova.

The imports of diesel for Ukraine represent over 36% of the total maritime imports carried out through the terminals in the Romanian ports in October (389,000 tonnes).

In the first 10 months of the year, the volumes of diesel unloaded in Romanian ports increased by 27%, up to 3.31 million tonnes. In the same period, the volume of diesel deliveries from Romania to the Ukrainian market increased from 594,000 tonnes to 1.13 million tonnes, a third of the amount imported by Romania.

