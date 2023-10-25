Energy

Romania, Ukraine align inter-state power trading mechanism

25 October 2023

The power grid operators of Ukraine and Romania, Ukrenergo and Transelectrica, will hold the first joint auction for the allocation of the cross-border transfer capacity on November 2.

This is important ahead of a difficult winter because the Ukrainian mechanisms regarding the allocation of cross-border transport capacities will no longer represent a barrier to energy imports from Romania, said Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on Facebook, Profit.ro reported. 

The allocation mechanism will be aligned with the relevant regulations of the European Union, said Kudrytskyi.

In addition, Ukrenergo has already signed agreements with transmission system operators of Hungary, Slovakia and Poland to join the pan-European JAO auction platform. After receiving approval from the regulators of neighbouring countries, Ukraine will be able to start joint auctions in all European directions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

