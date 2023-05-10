M&A

Ukrainian Biosphere Corporation takes over Alufix factory in central Romania

10 May 2023

Ukraine’s Biosphere Corporation, a leading producer and distributor of household and hygiene products in the away-from-home segment in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, took over the Alufix factory in Fagaras, Brasov county.

The acquisition process started last summer and was completed in autumn, according to ONV Law, which assisted the Ukrainian company.

Alufix, owned by an Austrian holding, has been operating in Romania since 2003, specializing in the production of aluminium foils, baking paper, bags and other kitchen and catering products.

Through this acquisition, Biosphere strengthens its position on the global market, expanding its production to Romania. The company was founded in 1997, and its products are sold today in 20+ countries around the world.

“We coordinated the international transaction, which ended successfully and whose object was the acquisition of the entire business. […] It is an important investment in the M&A market in Romania, which is gradually becoming an important regional hub in Eastern Europe,” said Mihai Voicu, ONV LAW Partner.

Investments with foreign capital in Romania are on an upward trend for the second year in a row. In February alone, the country attracted EUR 103 million in total investments in share capital, according to the data from the National Trade Registry Office analyzed by ONV LAW specialists.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alufix Romania)

