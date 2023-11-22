Tech

UiPath appoints new regional VP for Romania to accelerate adoption of AI-powered automation

22 November 2023

Leading enterprise automation software company UiPath announced the appointment of Tudor Cosăceanu as regional vice president for Romania. Based in Bucharest, he will report directly to Mateusz Majewski, the area vice president for Southeast Europe.

“I see tremendous potential for Romanian organizations both in the private and the public sectors to innovate using UiPath’s AI-powered automation platform and leverage the technology to improve job satisfaction for their employees, the experience of their end customers, and the way Romanian citizens access digital services,” said Tudor Cosăceanu, RVP Romania at UiPath.

In his turn, Mateusz Majewski, area vice president for Southeast Europe at UiPath, stated: “We are firm believers that AI-powered automation is a powerful force for change and that Romania, alongside other leading economies in Southeast Europe, has the potential to deliver the digital leaders of tomorrow.”

Tudor Cosăceanu brings over 15 years of experience in various roles in enterprise software. Having started his career in tech at Oracle before joining UiPath, he held different leadership positions with SoftwareOne, Noventiq, and Squalio.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UiPath)

1

