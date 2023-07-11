People

UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Software company UiPath announced on July 10 that Daniel Dines, the co-founder and co-chief executive, will step down as co-chief executive next year to lead the company's artificial intelligence initiatives.

The New York-based company said current co-CEO Rob Enslin will become the sole executive head when Romanian Dines retires on January 31.

Dines will remain at UiPath in his new role as chief innovation officer, where he will focus on artificial intelligence and technology development.

Dines co-founded UiPath in 2005 and has served as CEO ever since. Enslin joined as co-CEO in May 2022.

"I will also continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, where I will work with Rob on strategic decisions and challenge the leadership team to uphold our most important ingredient for success and happiness: our culture," Dines explained.

(Photo: UiPath Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
People

UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Software company UiPath announced on July 10 that Daniel Dines, the co-founder and co-chief executive, will step down as co-chief executive next year to lead the company's artificial intelligence initiatives.

The New York-based company said current co-CEO Rob Enslin will become the sole executive head when Romanian Dines retires on January 31.

Dines will remain at UiPath in his new role as chief innovation officer, where he will focus on artificial intelligence and technology development.

Dines co-founded UiPath in 2005 and has served as CEO ever since. Enslin joined as co-CEO in May 2022.

"I will also continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, where I will work with Rob on strategic decisions and challenge the leadership team to uphold our most important ingredient for success and happiness: our culture," Dines explained.

(Photo: UiPath Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania