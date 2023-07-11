UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position

Software company UiPath announced on July 10 that Daniel Dines, the co-founder and co-chief executive, will step down as co-chief executive next year to lead the company's artificial intelligence initiatives.

The New York-based company said current co-CEO Rob Enslin will become the sole executive head when Romanian Dines retires on January 31.

Dines will remain at UiPath in his new role as chief innovation officer, where he will focus on artificial intelligence and technology development.

Dines co-founded UiPath in 2005 and has served as CEO ever since. Enslin joined as co-CEO in May 2022.

"I will also continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, where I will work with Rob on strategic decisions and challenge the leadership team to uphold our most important ingredient for success and happiness: our culture," Dines explained.

(Photo: UiPath Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com