Uber’s shared rides service available to Bucharest users

Uber launched its new shared rides service, UberX Share, in Bucharest. The ride-hailing company says this is its most affordable option, as it can be up to 30% cheaper than a traditional UberX trip.

In addition to the capital of Romania, UberX Share is now also available in Warsaw and Stockholm.

“In Bucharest, there are over 1.5 million cars, often with only one person on board. In this context, we are pleased to launch a product we have been thinking about for a long time. UberX Share is the most affordable Uber product and the only one that allows multiple users to reach their destination by sharing the same ride,” said Ana-Maria Borlovan, Head of Operations, Central & Eastern Europe.

To try the new combined ride option, users have to launch the Uber app, enter the address of the destination, and then scroll down the list of available options to the bottom, where they’ll find the UberX Share feature.

“Even if riding alone, the rider will get a lower fare. If a co-rider is added to the route, the price decrease compared to an UberX can be up to 30%,” Uber said.

Uber is a technology app that connects passengers and drivers, operating in over 10,000 cities in 70+ countries worldwide.

In Romania, Uber is available in 22 cities: Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Constanța, Oradea, Craiova, Ploiești, Piteși, Galați, Brăila Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, and Suceava.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)