Twitter Blue now available in Romania

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service of Twitter, has expanded to more than 20 new countries in Europe, including Romania, according to TechCrunch.

The other new markets are Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus.

Following the expansion, Twitter’s paid subscription service is available in over 35 countries across the world.

In Romania, a Twitter Blue subscription starts at RON 37 per month or RON 390 per year, according to News.ro.

In addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue includes a number of features, including the editing option, longer video upload (up to 60 minutes long), or longer tweets (up to 4,000 characters). According to estimates and reports quoted by Techcrunch.com, the new Twitter Blue service only has less than 300,000 subscribers.

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)