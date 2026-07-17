TUI opens first physical agency in Bucharest after entering Romanian market

TUI Romania, part of global tourism group TUI, has opened its first physical travel agency in Romania, located in the Sun Plaza shopping centre in Bucharest, as the company expands its presence on the local market, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The launch comes as Romanians' spending on foreign travel services continues to increase. Expenditure on travel services abroad reached more than EUR 10 billion in the 12 months to May, up 12% compared with the previous 12-month period, according to data from the National Bank of Romania.

Since the beginning of the year, TUI Romania has expanded its local partner network, signing agreements with more than 200 travel agencies during its first month of activity. The company expects the network to exceed 700 partner agencies nationwide in the second half of 2026.

"From the beginning of the year to the present, TUI Romania has consolidated its presence on the Romanian market by constantly expanding its partner network. In just the first month of activity on the local market, we have concluded partnerships with over 200 travel agencies, reaching in the second semester of 2026 a network of over 700 partner agencies at the national level," said Adina Serac, Head of Sales at TUI Romania.

The new Bucharest agency will offer customers access to TUI's full holiday portfolio, including family packages and premium accommodation options in international destinations.

iulian@romania-insider.com