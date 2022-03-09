Romanian technology company Trencadis appoints new CEO

Trencadis, a Romanian technology company specialized in software development solutions for the government and business environment, has appointed Marian Murgulet as CEO starting March 1. He took over the company’s management from founder Radu Negulescu, who remains the majority shareholder.

The former Trencadis CEO will now focus exclusively on developing FlowOS, a Romanian tech startup founded in 2020 that aims to build an integrated ecosystem for the global market to facilitate collaboration in a hybrid format.

Marian Murgulet has 20 years of varied professional experience in the private sector, in IT&C companies, and the government. He held the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Romanian government, where he ensured inter-institutional coordination in the period 2019-2021 in implementing and operationalizing the national strategies in information technology.

“With a new CEO, the company focuses on providing customers and partners with complex system integration projects, digitization of utilities, and hardware and software infrastructure delivery. Investments will also continue in the team’s technical skills and in the technologies that produced the first large-scale projects on big data solutions, plus the materialization of external projects,” reads the company’s press release.

Trencadis has seen the fastest growth in cybersecurity services and products, driven by remote work and the need for customers to interact remotely with their customers. Its main business lines are Enterprise Infrastructure and Private Cloud, Business Apps, Big Data, and Cyber ​​Security.

The company is active on markets in Africa, but also in Croatia, Greece, Hungary, and Central Asia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)