Romanian hotel booking platform Travelminit.ro announces expansion in CEE, new CEO

Hotel booking platform Travelminit.ro, part of the Szallas Group, said it introduced the option to book accommodation in six Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries. Moreover, a new CEO has been appointed, effective February 1.

On January 17, Travelminit.ro launched a new, upgraded interface to offer customers an improved booking experience. The platform is the result of a 2-year integration process, which covered all areas of the companies in Romania and Hungary (customer relations, partners, marketing, and sales).

In addition, in line with its expansion plans, Travelminit.ro introduced the option to book accommodation in six Central and Eastern European countries, namely Hungary, Croatia, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia.

"But the company's development plans in Romania do not stop here, especially since there are countless opportunities for expansion. Compared to the level of 2018, when Travelminit became part of the Szallas group, Travelminit.ro's revenues increased eightfold by the end of 2023. In the next period (3-5 years), the company expects to grow another 4.5 times," reads the press release.

"Currently, Travelminit.ro is the second most important player on the Romanian market, with 18.5 million visitors annually, aiming to become a leader in the field of domestic travel."

In addition, the Travelminit mobile app is set to be launched in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Travelminit.ro also has a new CEO as of February 1 - Timea Imecs-Ambrus, who previously held the position of business development director.

At the Szallas Group level, József Szigetvári, CEO of Szallas.hu Zrt, stepped down from his position and remained with Szallas as a strategic advisor. At the same time, Rigó Ferenc, a current member of the Travelminit.ro management, will remain interim CEO of the Szallas group until the election of the new CEO.

Founded in Cluj-Napoca, Travelminit has been one of the biggest players in the hotel booking market in Romania since 2017, with a portfolio containing 7,500 accommodation units. Since 2020, Travelminit has been part of the Szallas Group, which has in its portfolio 12 hotel platforms in Central and Eastern Europe (Romania, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Croatia), with sales of over EUR 200 million and 500+ employees.

In 2022, Szallas Group (including Travelminit) was acquired by Wirtualna Polska Holding, one of Poland's leading e-commerce and media companies, listed on the stock exchange and headquartered in Warsaw.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)