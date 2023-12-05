Transport

Tour operator Christian Tour seeks full ownership of Animawings

05 December 2023

The Romanian Competition Council said it is analyzing the takeover by which travel agency Christian Tour seeks to become the sole shareholder of AnimaWings Aviation, a company specializing in charter flights where it currently holds a minority stake, Economica.net reported.

Animawings started operating the first flights in 2020, the airline operator's shareholders at that time being Memento Group (also known as Christian Tour Group), controlled by businessman Cristian Pandel, along with Aegean Airlines. Memento Group includes Christian Tour. In 2021, Aegean Airlines increased its stake from 25% to 51%.

Animawings has an A320 aircraft in its fleet, leased from Aegean Airlines, according to data from Planespotters.com.

Last year, Animawings posted a turnover of EUR 26.6 million and a loss of EUR 4.4 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

1

