Travelers from Romania required negative COVID-19 test to enter Ireland

The Irish authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measures entered into force on January 16, 2021.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), passengers arriving in Ireland are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was carried out no more than 72 hours before entry into Ireland. The test must be presented both before boarding the airplane or ferry and upon arrival at Dublin airport.

Those traveling from Northern Ireland, international transport workers, including workers in aviation, maritime, and road haulage sectors, children under the age of 6, and persons in transit to another state (provided they do not leave the airport transit area) are exempt from this requirement, MAE also said.

Also, upon entering Ireland by air or sea, passengers are required to complete a location form. An exemption from completing the form is in place for providers of essential supply chain services such as haulers, pilots, and maritime staff.

“Also, persons arriving in Ireland from countries or regions included in the red or grey list, as defined by the EU system (Romania being included in the list of red regions), as well as from states/regions outside the European Union, are recommended to restrict their movements for 14 days after arrival in Ireland,” the MAE also said in the statement. This period of restricted movement can end if the person concerned presents a new test with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, carried out from the fifth day.

Detailed information on the conditions of entry into Ireland can be found here.

