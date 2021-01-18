Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 10:44
Travelers from Romania required negative COVID-19 test to enter Ireland

18 January 2021
The Irish authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measures entered into force on January 16, 2021.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), passengers arriving in Ireland are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was carried out no more than 72 hours before entry into Ireland. The test must be presented both before boarding the airplane or ferry and upon arrival at Dublin airport.

Those traveling from Northern Ireland, international transport workers, including workers in aviation, maritime, and road haulage sectors, children under the age of 6, and persons in transit to another state (provided they do not leave the airport transit area) are exempt from this requirement, MAE also said. 

Also, upon entering Ireland by air or sea, passengers are required to complete a location form. An exemption from completing the form is in place for providers of essential supply chain services such as haulers, pilots, and maritime staff. 

“Also, persons arriving in Ireland from countries or regions included in the red or grey list, as defined by the EU system (Romania being included in the list of red regions), as well as from states/regions outside the European Union, are recommended to restrict their movements for 14 days after arrival in Ireland,” the MAE also said in the statement. This period of restricted movement can end if the person concerned presents a new test with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, carried out from the fifth day. 

Detailed information on the conditions of entry into Ireland can be found here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Joaquin Ossorio Castillo/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
