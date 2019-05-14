Romanian travel agency offers free vacations to those who vote in the European elections

Paralela 45, one of the largest travel agencies in Romania, has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging people to vote in the upcoming European elections, which will be organized in Romania on May 26.

Called Mergi la vot, mergi in vacanta (Go to vote, go on vacation), the campaign offers nine free holidays to people who vote in the elections for the European Parliament. In fact, Paralela 45 offered only one vacation at first but given the high number of people who registered on the dedicated online platform, namely more than 20,000 in four days, it decided to increase the number of holidays to nine.

The lucky winners can get to enjoy free vacations in Greece, Antalya or the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia.

All the citizens with the right to vote can register but they need to prove that they voted in the European elections to actually get the prize. The winners will be announced on May 27. More details are available here.

