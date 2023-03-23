Romania’s gas transport company Transgaz to sue Gazprom over unpaid dues

Transgaz, the domestic gas transmission operator, will hire lawyers and launch legal procedures for the recovery of the outstanding debts from the Russian giant Gazprom, with the argument that it failed to pay for 5 months the staggered amounts following the termination of the historical contract it had with the Romanian company, according to the data Profit.ro. The volume of claims is not specified.

Gazprom Export LLC is the company of the Russian group with which Transgaz had signed the historical contract.

Official sources claim that the Russian giant stopped last November making the payments specified by an agreement signed more than two years ago.

At the end of 2020, the historic contract for transport on the Isaccea–Negru Vodă pipeline (from Russia-Ukraine-Moldova to Bulgaria) was terminated by the conclusion of a Historical Contract Termination Agreement between Transgaz and Gazprom Export, an agreement that created the necessary framework to ensure the free access of third parties to the reservation of capacity on the transit pipelines.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)